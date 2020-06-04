DNR’s annual “Free Fun Weekend” is right around the corner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging all Wisconsinites to get outside to take advantage of "Free Fun Weekend" this upcoming weekend.

The annual weekend has happened for almost 10 years, waiving admission passes and trail passes, along with no required fishing licenses for those wanting to fish. You also will not need a trail pass for ATV's and UTV's.

"Our Free Fun Weekend is designed to get people of all ages, abilities, and all backgrounds out into the outdoors," Wisconsin DNR Recreation Partnership Section Chief Missy VanLanduyt said. "To experience different parts of outdoor recreation like hiking, biking, fishing, and to be able to do that without barriers.”

The DNR hopes the free exposure will encourage people to purchase the proper passes, to continue getting outdoors once the free weekend is over.

The free weekend will last all day June 6 and June 7.