Chris Jacobs returns to prison

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Chris Jacobs III was transferred from Marathon County Jail on June 2 and is now in the custody of a Department of Corrections Facility.

Jacobs was released from the prison system on parole in February.

"Mr. Jacobs made it clear to the Department of Corrections that he was not interested in participating in parole, refused to sign or acknowledge his rules, didn't want to meet with probation representative, and said that instead he wished to return to prison to serve out the remainder of his time," said Sandra La Du, Jail Administrator at the Marathon County Jail.

Reportedly, Jacobs had a "good rapport" and was held without incident at Marathon County Jail.

Jacobs went through the parole revocation process, was subsequently revoked and returned to the Wisconsin Prison Systems.