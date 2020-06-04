Central Wisconsin Golf Card: Riverview GC, Antigo

This week's featured stop on the Central Wisconsin Golf Card Tour is the Riverview Golf Course in Antigo.

The course is actually tucked into the countryside just outside of town.

It's a nine hole course that's been around since 1963, and has a little something for everyone.

"Basically it's pretty flat, and fairly wide open. We have a couple of areas that fairways are tree lined, but basically it's pretty wide open. It's a friendly course for golfers of all abilities, I think. You can play it at four sets of tees," said Joe Kretz, owner of the course.

But don't let it's family-friendly nature deceive you--there's something on this course for even the seasoned pros.

"We have two different rivers we have to play around. We have four or five shots over water, plus we have water running along holes," Kretz said.

You can find more information about the course here.

If you'd like to buy a Golf Card, you find that information here. The card includes a round at ten area golf courses at a nearly 75 percent discount.