A chance of rain tonight, otherwise fair Summer weather

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 82 Wind: West-Southwest 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Low: 62 Wind: Light South

Friday: Scattered showers possible early, then becoming partly cloudy and pleasant.

High: 79 Wind: NW 10-18

More nice Summer weather is on the way for the next few days. There is a chance of scattered rain tonight, otherwise we will have to wait until Tuesday of next week before any significant precipitation is possible.

If you liked yesterday, you will like the weather once again for today. Conditions will be very similar with sunny to partly cloudy skies, not much humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front will move into our area for tonight and this will produce a 50% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some of this activity will linger into early Friday morning. Even though there could be a couple of thunderstorms, the odds of severe weather are minimal.

After the scattered showers end early Friday, it looks like more super Summer weather should develop with some scattered clouds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 Friday afternoon. High pressure will keep skies sunny on Saturday. The one thing that will change is that is will be cooler. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s across Northcentral Wisconsin. Cool temps will continue on Sunday with a few more clouds developing. Even though there will be more clouds, the chance of rain on Sunday is only 20%, so it could end up dry through the weekend.

Conditions will warm up quickly on Monday. Highs could reach the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid conditions will continue on Tuesday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 4-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1982 - A four day storm began over New England which produced up to 14 inches of rain in southern Connecticut breaching twenty-three dams and breaking two others. Damage was estimated at more than 276 million dollars. (David Ludlum)