17 year old arrested for alleged sex assault of 12 y/o girl

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager is facing 1st Degree Child Sex Assault charges, which could bring with it a 60 year prison sentence, for allegedly trying to have sex with the 12 year old sister of a friend.

Court records report Jeneciz L. Hipke, 17, of Wausau forcefully pulled down and laid on top of the 12-year-old. She told police he "touched the tip of his privates to her privates," during an incident in April of this year.

The girl was able to push him off.

Hipke also allegedly repeatedly attempted to touch the same girl during a trip to the pool in early June, which lead her to talk to her mother about his actions.

The girl reported that she was scared Hipke would hurt her.

Hipke was issued a $5,000 signature bond and isn't allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless supervised.

Hipke is expected back in court on June 17th.