Winners announced in first virtual Solar Olympics

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has hosted Solar Olympics annually since 1997 to help high school students learn about solar and renewable energy, but this year looks different. For the first time, students from 11 northeast and north central Wisconsin high schools participated in Solar Olympics virtually, and now the awards are in

Students competed in nine separate competitions by developing projects that demonstrated their understanding of solar energy. They created solar powered devices as well as unique items that were inspired by the sun. Gold, silver and bronze were awarded in each event.

Like almost everything else, Solar Olympics could have been canceled, but with a little creativity, WPS ran a great virtual event that in some ways was better than the in-person Solar Olympics,” said Scott Liddicoat, science teacher at Green Bay Southwest High School in a news release.

Read the list of gold medal recipients below.

Solar advertising campaign: Lorelie Peters, Marathon High School

Solar building energy simulation: Gavin Zold, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar car design: Benton Edmondson and Nathan Dreher, Wausau West High School

Solar cooker: Griffin Knox, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy (Marinette)

Energy efficiency plan: Othman Al Rawi, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar essay: Paige Vincent and Abby Franzen, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar sculpture: Josephine Polson, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar T-shirt design: Veronica Hoffman, Valders High School

Area schools that participated were Marathon High School, Wausau West High School, Tomahawk High School, and Rhinelander High School.