Weston votes to terminate contract with fire department

Weston (WAOW) -- The village of Weston voted to terminate its contract with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District (SAFER).

In a meeting Monday night, some village trustees said they have concerns and issues with the leadership and management at SAFER.

The contract wouldn't be terminated until December, 2021. Village trustees tell News 9 a lot can change in that time, so right now, it's unclear who would take over fire services and whether they will go back on this decision.