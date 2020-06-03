Wausau elementary school teachers hold parade for students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Teachers at Grant Elementary School held an end-of-year parade for students on Wednesday.

A few dozen decorated cars made their way through surrounding neighborhoods. Many students stood on the sidewalks to say goodbye.

One student even held a handmade sign above his head that read "Stay Safe."

Principal Colleen Berkhahn said, it caps a school year that was neither normal or traditional.

"Just really wanting to celebrate how our families and our staff and our district rose to the occasion and just collectively contributed," explained Beerkhahn. "This is our way of saying thank you. We value you. We value what you did. And, kind of a goodbye. A closure, because everybody needs that."

The parade started at 11:30 am and finished around noon.