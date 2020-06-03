The Heart and Sole Race will occur with modifications

Pittsville, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 34th Annual Heart and Sole Race will occur with modificatons.

"After many weeks of monitoring other events, consulting health officials, and others about a situation never dealt with before, the decision to move forward with a significantly modified race has been made," The Pittsville Fire Company said in a Facebook post. "The race promotes a positive event always having positive outcomes and influence on our area, our department, and our citizens."

The race will be held on an open course in Riverside Park on July 3rd from 7 am to 8 pm. Multiple courses will be available, including a "kids race."

Participants can choose to come at any time they wish, and there will be no entry fee or preregistration. Instead, participants register on arrival, and monetary donations to the cause will be accepted. According to the Pittsville Fire Company Facebook post an anonymous donor will be matching donations without a cap. A limited number of 2020 t-shirts are available for purchase.

"The reminder of social distancing being recommended will be evident throughout the event. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will also be present, and PPE will be worn by run staff / volunteers as needed," the Facebook post said.

Since there is no mass group start, there will be no chip timing. Any refreshments will be from pre-packaged containers.

All proceeds will continue to support high school scholarships, equipment and training for the Pittsville Fire Department.

