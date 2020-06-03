SeniorSendoff: Tanner Resch

For today's Senior Sendoff we'd like to feature Tanner Resch.

Tanner was a legit baller at Antigo for the Red Robins. He was a three year starter on the varsity basketball team and a two-time team MVP.

He was also a first team Great Northern Conference all-conference player, a two-time top rebounder in the GNC averaging 10 boards a game, was third in the conference in steals and 6th in scoring with 13.7 points per game.

But that's not all, he was also a two-time varsity soccer letter winner.

Tanner will now head off to Idaho to work as a Wildland Firefighter and also plans to train as a smoke jumper.

So Tanner, congratulations on an incredible career and good luck in all your future endeavors.