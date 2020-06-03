SeniorSendoff: Benjamin Myszka

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to honor Benjamin Myszka from Wausau East.

Benjamin is a shining example of dedication to his sport, as he drove 30 minutes each way every day, from Merrill to Wausau, to pursue his passion of swimming.

Benjamin swam for Merrill since second grade, however they don't have a high school team, so he transferred to Wausau East to continue his career.

Benjamin does like to be on land too, as he ran in cross country all four years and competed in track since his sophomore year,

Benjamin we want to tell you congratulations on a great high school career and wish you good luck at UW-Eau Claire this fall.