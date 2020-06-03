River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* Until late Thursday night.

* At 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.8 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet next Wednesday

morning.

* Impact…At 11.5 feet, There is minor flooding at the city park

along with lowland and adjacent agricultural land.

&&