River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* Until late Thursday night.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet next Wednesday
morning.
* Impact…At 11.5 feet, There is minor flooding at the city park
along with lowland and adjacent agricultural land.
