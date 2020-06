Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Rhinelander is holding their Independence Day Fireworks show.

The show will be held at Hodag Park on Saturday, July 4th. It will start at about 9:30 pm.

In its news release, The City recommends compliance with Onward Oneida County Reopening Guidance. This means social distancing for parties of separate households, frequent hand washing, staying home if ill and using face coverings.