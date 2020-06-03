Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Arson

Village of Plover, Wis. (WAOW) --The Plover Police Department is searching for arsonists.

"On May 20, two people rode their bikes to Mirage Circle and lit a light pole on fire," said Plover Detective Jennifer Graham.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

"It could have been real bad since it is in a residential area," Graham said.

Investigators found two gas cans nearby.

Security camera video showing the bike-riding arsonists is too grainy to provide more information.

