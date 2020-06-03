Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Arson
Village of Plover, Wis. (WAOW) --The Plover Police Department is searching for arsonists.
"On May 20, two people rode their bikes to Mirage Circle and lit a light pole on fire," said Plover Detective Jennifer Graham.
Fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby homes.
"It could have been real bad since it is in a residential area," Graham said.
Investigators found two gas cans nearby.
Security camera video showing the bike-riding arsonists is too grainy to provide more information.
If you have any information on the theft, there are multiple ways to report it:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Download the P3 Tips app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
- Submit a tip on-line here
Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.