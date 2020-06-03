Over 100 people gather to peacefully protest in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over 100 people gathered in Downtown Marshfield to peacefully protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Protesters said they're demanding police accountability at home and across the country.

"I just know that obviously there's a problem with racism in departments across the country," said Promise Ngriwe of Spencer. "Enough is enough and they need to be held accountable for their actions, not just for George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery. They need to be held accountable for all their killings of innocent black people."

Ngriwe said she didn't expect so many people to show up to Wednesday's protest.

"It means a lot know that the community supports this movement," she said.

A sentiment that was shared by other protesters.

"I wasn't expecting a town so small to even care about what's going on with the black community or what's going on in the world with us," said Bobby Harris of Marshfield. "It brings tears to my eyes and I just feel so happy that the whole world is finally hearing our cry."

Marshfield police officers were also at the protest to talk and listen to protesters.