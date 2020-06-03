Great Summer weather for a couple of days

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid.

High: 82 Wind: NW to West around 10

Tonight: Clear and pleasant.

Low: 56 Wind: Becoming calm

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 82 Wind: West 5-10

After the warmest day of the year so far, it looks like some very nice Summer weather on the way for the next few days. There are only a couple of small chances of rain through Sunday.

Weak high pressure is moving into Northcentral Wisconsin for today. This will produce a good amount of sun and lower humidity. It will still be warm, but not as warm as yesterday. High temps should rise into the low 80s, which will make for a nice Summer day. Winds will be out of the west this afternoon at around 10 mph. Clear and pleasant conditions will remain in the area for tonight and then more nice Summer weather is on the way for Thursday. We should have sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow and highs in the low 80s.

A weak cold front will drift through our area Thursday night into Friday morning and this will bring a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Any rain should end fairly early in the day on Friday and then it looks quite nice once again. Under partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon, the mercury should reach the upper 70s to around 80.

For the weekend, more high pressure will develop over the Great Lakes region of the country. The weather should be mostly sunny and comfortable on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Most of Sunday should be dry as well with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will not be as great because there will be more clouds developing. The clouds are in association with a warm front that will produce a chance of showers or storms Sunday night. After the warm front moves through, it looks like the weather will turn warm and humid for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 3-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1959 - Thunderstorms in northwestern Kansas produced up to eighteen inches of hail near Salden during the early evening. Crops were completely destroyed, and total damage from the storm was about half a million dollars. Hail fell for a record eighty-five minutes. The temperature dropped from near 80 degrees prior to the storm to 38 degrees at the height of the storm. (David Ludlum)