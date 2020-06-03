GARDEN GOODIES: Semi-sweet mint whipped cream

On this week's segment of Garden Goodies we enjoyed chocolate mint. This is a variety of peppermint. Just like the name implies, it is a mint plant with a bit of flavor and aroma of chocolate. Like most mint plants, they are easy to grow.

Most mint plants grow and spread so well that many people recommend that you grow them in pots.

If you plant it close to your garden or on your lawn, it can spread like a weed and take over.

The plant grows best in partial shade or a cool area. It does not need fertilizer, but it could use watering during dry spells.

Chocolate mint in Justin's garden

The recipe for this week was "semi-sweet mint whipped cream with a coconut twist."

Justin added the whipped cream into coffee which gave the coffee a minty flavor. We also added the whipped cream on top of some banana slices for an easy snack option.

Semi-sweet Mint Whipped Cream Ingredients: