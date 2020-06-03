Fall Ride still on, without MDA

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Fall Ride will still take place this summer, despite the Muscular Dystrophy Association canceling its portion of the events, according to Tomahawk Main Street Inc.

Executive Director Aimee Dickrell said Tomahawk Main Street Inc. will be hosting the Friday and Saturday of Fall Ride, including the Thunder Parade.

This comes after Safer at Home and Covid-19 created a difficult start of the most important season for Tomahawk business owners: Summer. "The economic impact obviously is nationwide, our businesses have been resilient, they have adapted the best that they can and continue to adapt," said Dickrell.

She explained, the news from MDA was sad to hear, but it's just one portion of the Fall Ride.

Bambino's Pizza owner Randy Vannatter exclaimed, "Its a big deal." He and others look forward to the Fall Ride as a last hoorah of the summer, bringing its own economic boom.

As of Wednesday, the Fall Ride is 105 days away. Dickrell said organizers will use that time to solve some additional problems. They still need to address how they'll keep people safe and limit the spread of COVID-19 without deterring business.

Tomahawk Main Street Inc. plans to post those updates and more on its Facebook page.