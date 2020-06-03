Eagle River Fourth of July events postponed

Eagle River, Wis. (WAOW) -- Citing COVID-19 concerns the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, Eagle River Business Association, and VFW Post 8637 have postponed Fourth of July events. This includes the parade, fireworks and Party in the Street.

"The organizations together considered a variety of options to hold the annual event with a new setup and layout," the news release read. "However, leaders felt that the parade and the Party in the Street could not be held in a manner safe enough to protect guests and residents from the possibility of spreading COVID-19."

The Chamber recognizes that the fireworks could have occurred with safe social distancing, but they're being postponed due to a lack in funding.

There are other activities that the Chamber invites residents and visitors to take part in over Fourth of July weekend. This includes boating, fishing, water sports, camping, shopping, dining, ATVing, hiking and biking in the area.