Downtown restaurants could expand outdoor seating

WAUSAU (WAOW) Downtown Wausau restaurants can soon have more outdoor seating so you can enjoy a meal at your favorite restaurant and keep a safe distance from other patrons.

The River District tells News 9 the extension of the outdoor seating comes at no extra cost to businesses.

This is to help bring back more foot traffic to the downtown area after dine in services stopped for almost two months.

"So in the past businesses have had a sidewalk cafe but they are only able to have seating in front of their direct business, but with this new permit if they have agreement with a retail shop next door then they can expand their outdoor seating options," said Blake Opal-Wahoske from the Wausau River District.

City council approved the expanded permit but now it is up to each individual businesses to apply.