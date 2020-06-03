Department of Justice awards nearly $400 million for community policing efforts

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced nearly $400 million in grant funding through the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) and their hiring program.

The grants are being distributed to 596 law enforcement agencies nationwide, allowing them to hire 2,732 full-time law enforcement professionals.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a news release. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

The agencies in the Western District of Wisconsin were awarded more than $2.26 million.

“The agencies receiving these funds will be able to increase the number of officers they have to address the most critical crime issues in their communities,” said Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The focus on community policing will strengthen relationships between these agencies and the citizens they serve.”

Applicants for funding had to identify a specific crime and disorder problem, then explain how the funding will be used in community policing approaches for that problem.

The complete list of awards can be found here.