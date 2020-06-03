Cooler weekend ahead…again

Tonight: Clear and pleasant.

Low: 56 Wind: Becoming calm

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 82 Wind: West 5-10

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers or storms.

Low: 61

There's something about cooler temperatures aligning with the weekends lately and I'm not complaining about it!

Tonight will be mild with low temperatures in the mid 50s with clear skies and calm winds. Clear skies will stick along for the first part of the day Thursday before becoming partly cloudy with highs topping off in the low 80s. Overnight Thursday, well after midnight, and into Friday morning will be the next chances for rain showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

The cooling trend kicks off for Friday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 70s. 70s will stick with us through this weekend, and with the milder temperatures any muggy conditions will go away.

Indications for next week's forecast show temperatures warming back up to the 80s with humidity building in.

Enjoy your night! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM

On this day in weather history: 1959 - Thunderstorms in northwestern Kansas produced up to eighteen inches of hail near Salden during the early evening. Crops were completely destroyed, and total damage from the storm was about half a million dollars. Hail fell for a record eighty-five minutes. The temperature dropped from near 80 degrees prior to the storm to 38 degrees at the height of the storm. (David Ludlum)