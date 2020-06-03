CDC reports childhood vaccines down during pandemic

(WAOW) -- The CDC reports fewer childhood vaccines have been given out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this is likely due to people staying at home more and not visiting the doctor as often.

But healthcare providers say the COVID-19 pandemic highlights why it's so important to get vaccinated for vaccine preventable diseases.

"We wanna make sure we don't have another outbreak of different diseases down the road of something that we could've prevented," said Aspirus Pediatrician Jason Chan.

Clinics have been working to make doctor visits safe than ever. Dr. Chan said you shouldn't worry about visiting the doctor to make sure your kids are up to date on their vaccines.