Area company selling merchandise to benefit small businesses in the Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mike and Becky Besaw own both Fully Promoted and Goin' Postal in Wausau.

The pair and the businesses were able to operate throughout the recent Safer-At-Home orders and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, they've recognized that other businesses and business owners in the area were not as fortunate to have the ability to do the same.

In an effort to give back to some small businesses that may be struggling during this time, Fully Promoted is creating hats and shirts that bare the words "Wausau Strong." Each item for purchase is $20. Once $1,000 is raised, the money will go toward a small business in the Wausau area as a grant, not a loan.

"People have been closed for a couple months all because of the COVID, and they need to get reopened and we need to get back to normal,” Mike said. "We're small business driven in the Wausau community so we want to do our part to help.”

"I think it’s a way for us to show our community is strong, and we can come back strong," Becky said.

In order to be considered for the grant, business owners will need to fill out an application and provide information such as their business, why there's a need for the money, and what it will be used for.

If you would like to order a hat or shirt, you can click here.