Tuesday evening storms, then not as hot the rest of the week.

After enduring our first 90 degree heat of the season, thunderstorms are likely to rumble through parts of the area Tuesday evening. This is thanks to a cold front pushing through. Some of them may be severe with highs winds and large hail, especially south of Highway 29. Please stay alert early this evening for updates from News 9 and waow.com as we track any dangerous weather for you. Later tonight it will dry out with partly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows should be around 59 degrees with northwest winds near 5 mph.

Wednesday should be a fantastic day with lots of sunshine along with somewhat cooler and less humid air. Highs should range from the upper 70s north to low 80s south. Winds will be from the northwest to west around 10 mph.

Thursday will have more cloud cover as the next front approaches gradually. Otherwise it will be warm with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. There is a 30% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the night. Any showers should end early Friday morning followed by partly cloudy skies. It will be a touch cooler with highs around 77.

Saturday will be comfortably cool with plenty of sunshine once again. Lows could be down in the low 50s with highs just in the lower 70s. Sunday will also be cooler than normal with lows around 49 and highs near 71. We have a chance of a few brief showers or thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning as a warm front lifts across the area.

We will be back to warm and humid conditions Monday and Tuesday next week. There should be a mix of sun and clouds. However there is potential of a more widespread rain and thunderstorm event by Tuesday night next week. Stay tuned for updates! As you know this is the time of the year for severer weather in Wisconsin.

Stay safe this evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 2-June 2020

1889 - A great flood on the Potomac River in Washington D.C. took out a span of Long Bridge, and flooded streets near the river. The flood stage reached was not again equalled until 1936. (David Ludlum)

1917 - The temperature at Tribune, KS dipped to 30 degrees to establish a state record for the month of June. (The Weather Channel)