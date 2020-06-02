Summer heat in the area for today, storms tonight

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, quite warm, and more humid

High: 89 Wind: West 5-15

Tonight: A chance of storms during the evening with strong storms possible south of Wausau, then decreasing clouds after midnight with patchy fog possible.

Low: 61 Wind: NW around 5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 80 Wind: West 10-15

A blast of Summer heat will be in the area today, then it looks fairly good for the rest of the work week. There will be some small chances of rain, but much of the time we will have a good amount of sun and pleasant conditions.

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far across Northcentral Wisconsin with high temps reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will increase as well. For much of the day we will have mostly sunny skies with a west wind around 5 to 15 mph, then in the evening some thunderstorms will likely develop as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The highest chance of the thunderstorms will be around Marathon county and to the south. There could be some strong storms with isolated tornadoes, hail, and high wind, but the main focus for the stronger weather will likely be in the far south, south of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. After midnight, the storm activity should move out of the area.

On Wednesday, a little bit of high pressure will take over our weather and produce a good amount of sun, lower humidity, and high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a nice Summer day. On Thursday highs should be in the upper 70s to low 80s once again and most of the day should be dry. A weak cold front moving through our area Thursday night into early Friday morning will produce a 30% chance of showers or storms, then the rest of Friday should be nice once again with high in the 70s.

The weekend is also looking pretty good with plenty of sun on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday. Most of the weekend should be dry, then a small chance of showers and storms will develop toward the evening on Sunday. Highs temps should be in the comfortable range, reaching the low to mid 70s on Saturday and remaining in the low 70s on Sunday.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 2-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather across much of the south central U.S. through most of the day and night. Thunderstorms spawned a dozen tornadoes, and there were 123 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 78 mph at Russell KS, and baseball size hail was reported at Denver CO, Cuthbert TX, and in Reeves County TX. Afternoon thunderstorms in southern New England produced wind gusts to 120 mph at Fitchburg, MA, causing five million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)