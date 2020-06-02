Stevens Point Comfort Suites to reopen again

Stevens Point (WAOW) - The once condemned hotel in Stevens Point is on it's way to re-opening.

The Comfort Suites hotel was considered "uninhabitable" by a building inspector last summer.

After being closed for months, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said work is being done so the hotel can hopefully re-open by the end of summer.

"Once we are through this COVID-19 the tourism and all the conferences and events need to come back and we need those hotel spaces throughout our community," said Wiza

Although an exact re-opening date is not set, Mayor Wiza said he hopes it will re-open by August.