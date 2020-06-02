Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:59 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Eastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Southern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Necedah to 7 miles northwest of Elroy to near

Westby, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Elroy and Hillsboro around 705 PM CDT.

Wonewoc around 710 PM CDT.

Richland Center around 730 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Johnson Hill, Big Spring, Highway 80 And County C C, Gillingham,

Trippville, Neptune and County Roads A And Z.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…70MPH