Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN PORTAGE…WAUSHARA AND WESTERN WAUPACA COUNTIES…

At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wautoma, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan

Scout Camp, Hartman Creek State Park, Silver Lake, Weyauwega and Pine

River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH