Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:11 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Babcock, or

17 miles southwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake Wazeecha,

Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Biron, Hewitt and Sherry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…70MPH