Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:09 PM CDT until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

East central Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 609 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near

Hatfield, or 8 miles southwest of Neillsville, moving east at 45

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Neillsville around 620 PM CDT.

Shortville around 625 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard

Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, The Black River Correctional

Center, Christie, Potters Flowage, Lynn and Chili.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH