Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:09 PM CDT until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:09 PM CDT until TUE 7:15 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Clark County in central Wisconsin…
East central Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 715 PM CDT.
* At 609 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near
Hatfield, or 8 miles southwest of Neillsville, moving east at 45
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Neillsville around 620 PM CDT.
Shortville around 625 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard
Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, The Black River Correctional
Center, Christie, Potters Flowage, Lynn and Chili.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…60MPH