Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WOOD COUNTY…

At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Babcock, or 18

miles west of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pittsville, Babcock, Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Cranmoor, Sandhill

Wildlife Area, Walker, Veedum, Scranton and Dexterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH