SeniorSendoff: Megyn Eisner, Prentice

Congratulations to Megyn Eisner of Prentice High School.

Megyn is a three sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

On the diamond, she was named second team all-conference last year, and would've been a team captain this year.

Away from athletics, she's very busy.

She's a part of a number of clubs, including Students Against Destructive Decisions, Prentice Athletic Club, Student Council and the Buc Buddies Mentor Program.

She's also taken on running and preparing a number of fundraisers to benefit people in her community.

Megyn is already enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and will miss her graduation in August because she'll be at basic training.

She plans to continue her education, and one day become a pediatric psychiatric nurse.

Congratulations on a great four years and best of luck next year!