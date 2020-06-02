SeniorSendoff: Evelyn Gabriel, Newman Catholic

Congratulations to Evelyn Gabriel of Newman Catholic High School.

Evelyn played a big role in athletics for the Cardinals, starring as a four year varsity athlete for the volleyball and track teams.

In volleyball, she helped the Cardinals get to state all four years she was in high school, including a state championship in 2016.

This past year, she ranked third on the team in kills and racked up an additional four kills in their state semifinal loss to Clear Lake.

Away from athletics, she's a member of the National Honor Society, and has been a "big" in Big Brothers, Big Sisters for the past three years.

Evelyn is headed to Marquette in the fall to attend their school of nursing.

Congratulations on a great four years, and best of luck next year!