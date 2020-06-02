River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River at New London.

* Until late Thursday night.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 9.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Flooding affects occur downstream of New

London. Several inches of flood waters surround sheds and garages

in lowland areas along Wolf River Drive in Fremont. There is

widespread lowland flooding downstream of New London.

&&