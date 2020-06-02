Peaceful protests take place in Wood County on Tuesday

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A few dozen protesters made their way in front of the Wood County Courthouse and areas throughout downtown Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

The protest in Wisconsin Rapids is the latest in protests happening across the nation including Wisconsin in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

"Minorities and people of color have been oppressed for years and years, this is 80 years of protest,” the protest organizer said, who did not want to be identified. "People have been silent for a long time. Minorities have been silent and now is their time to rise up.”

Several protesters said change needs to happen now, and that starts with people coming together to have their voices heard.

“For the black community, watching one of their own die on camera; and if I can lend my voice as a white woman in this time, I will stand here and fight along anyone who is there to help fight against this racism and murder in our world,” protester Shannon Faud Deane said. "If we don’t stand together and fight together, this won’t change. This has to change.”

Police were present to ensure that protesters were able to have their voices heard safely.

“We’re as upset as anyone about what happened," Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Erman Blevins said. "We appreciate the message they’re putting out. Everybody has the right to say how they feel. We’re here to make sure no one interferes with that.”

The protests lasted for close to eight hours.