News crew attacked by looter in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Early Tuesday morning, a reporter and photographer from WMTV were reporting live on the air when they were attacked by a looter still on the 600 block of State St., following criminal activity happening in the same area overnight.

The Madison Police department told a WAOW affiliate, WKOW, they were able to quickly locate the suspect after a short chase, and arrest him.

Michael E. Campbell was arrested on multiple charges, including battery, resisting arrest, and probation violation.

The reporter and photographer appeared to be alright and continued their live reports throughout the morning.