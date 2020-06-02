Lincoln County Fair canceled

Lincoln County Fair canceledUpdated
Lincoln Co, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Fair Board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Lincoln County Fair.
"We know COVID-19 has impacted many events, gatherings, and special moments across our county, and we understand that the cancellation of our Fair will bring disappointment for those who participate, exhibit, support, and attend all the other venues," the release said. "However, the safety of all those who are involved with our Fair is our highest priority. The future of social gatherings and safety guidelines are constantly changing, and we, as a united front, believe this action is the best way to ensure the safety of our fairgoers and fair families."
The Fair Board also recognizes that COVID-19 has left an economic impact, and "felt it was unfair" asking the community to support the fair while their facing individual hardships.