Lincoln County Fair canceled

Last updated today at 4:29 pm
Lincoln Co, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Fair Board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Lincoln County Fair.

"We ​know ​CO​VID​-​19 ​has ​impacted ​many ​events​, ​gatherings​, ​and ​special ​moments ​across ​our county​, ​and ​we ​understand ​that ​the ​cancellation ​of ​our ​Fair ​will ​bring ​disappointment ​for ​those ​who participate​, ​exhibit​, ​support​, ​and ​attend ​all the other venues​," the release said. "​However​, ​the ​safety ​of ​all ​those ​who ​are involved ​with ​our ​Fair ​is ​our ​highest ​priority​. ​The ​future ​of social ​gatherings ​and ​safety ​guidelines ​are constantly ​changing​, ​and ​we, ​as ​a ​united front​, ​believe ​this ​action ​is ​the ​best ​way ​to ​ensure the ​safety ​of ​our fairgoers ​and ​fair ​families​."

The Fair Board also recognizes that COVID-19 has left an economic impact, and "felt it was unfair" asking the community to support the fair while their facing individual hardships.

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

