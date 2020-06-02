ABC presents special on nationwide protests in response to police brutality, systematic racism

(WAOW) -- "America in Pain: What Comes Next?" airs Tuesday, June 2 from 9-10 pm ET on ABC.

The prime time special is on the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality and systemic racism against black Americans. The special will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America. The one-hour program will also report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, the response from cities and leaders nationwide and more.

The one hour special program is anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir, and Byron Pitts, with reports from ABC News' network of correspondents.

This is the third special report on protests since May 30.

John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of “America in Pain: What Comes Next?”