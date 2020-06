Tomahawk, Wis. (WAOW) -- The portion of Tomahawk Fall Ride put on by MDA has been canceled.

The Tomahawk Fall Ride raises research funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The three day event brings about 45 thousand people to the area annually.

In 2019, over $100,000 was raised.

The over economic impact of the Fall Ride is $23 million

This is a developing story that will be updated.