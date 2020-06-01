Woodson YMCA welcomes members back

WAUSAU (WAOW) --The Woodson YMCA one of many across the state to reopen its doors Monday to members. With safety precautions strictly in place, the Y enacted "phase 1" of what they consider a fluid transition back to normal.

Communications director Carrie Hutton says members were eager to work up a sweat, "Yeah there are a lot of peole that found it hard to stay on track and keep healt and wellness top of mind during all of this pandemic especially when it comes to swimming and some of those things they simply couldnt do at home -- they were so grateful to be back in our doors".

In an effort to keep capacity under control, reservations are made online prior to your visit. During your reservation you will b required to specify what area you will decide to work out in, whether it be cardio, track or indoor pool.

Upon arrival you will be greeted just steps inside the door with smiling faces and a sanitization station. From there you will check in, and recieve your personal sanitixaiton kit complete with a spray bottle and rag you will keep with you for the duration of your stay.

Members are asked to do their part by keeping their distance and using their kit to disinfect macines before and after use.

Visits themselves will be restricted to 45 minutes in total, with 15 minute to exit the building. These happen at the top of the hour, so there is ample time to clean before every new batch of reservations.

Carrie Hutton explained that the "fluid" aspect o the phases is that they are prepared to change protocol with every new day of experience and information.

Thinking about getting back in the gym? Come prepared! Your time starts promptly, and there are limited locker room amenities available. No showers. No hairdryers.

The Woodson YMCA prides itself of being a safe communal and social environment, and can't wait to get back to offering an experience like that again.