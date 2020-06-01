Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing voter purge case

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could result in people being removed from voter rolls in the state.

The case is brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), and initiated in November. They argue that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should remove individuals that didn't respond to "movers mailing" within 30 days.

The Wisconsin Election Commission sent letters to 232,000 people in October, who were flagged as having moved or potentially moved to a new address. Under current policy the Wisconsin Elections Commission will wait two years before removing an individual.