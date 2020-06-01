Wildwood Zoo opens back up for visitors

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- After being closed for over two months the Wildwood Zoo opened back up to visitors.

The zoo opened back up on Monday, and zoo employees spent the time while the park was closed cleaning areas that see a lot of use from the public.

"We're very grateful for I think the patience and understanding for most of the people kinda trying to figure out the next step in this process. We've never done it before hopefully we're doing the right things, we think we're doing the right things but you won't really know if you're doing the right things until down the road," said Justin Casperson who is the Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Marshfield.

He adds that high traffic areas of the zoo including railings will be cleaned after each day.