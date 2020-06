Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- Madison Police tweeted that several officers were injured in the line of duty this weekend in Madison.

One of them is a Wausau officer, who got glass in his eye while being transported on a Madison Metro bus when a rock struck the window.

News 9 has reached out for a comment about the incident.

Several officers have been injured after being hit by rocks and other projectiles. A

Wausau Police officer was struck in the eye while being transported on a Madison Metro bus. Another rock to a bus window

narrowly missed the head of an MPD officer.

