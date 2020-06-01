Watertown officer shoots man during traffic stop

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A Watertown Police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

It happened in the evening hours when police pulled over a vehicle for a burnt-out taillight. Authorities had been looking for the subject to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident.

Officials said, "non-lethal means were deployed prior to an officer discharging his firearm" and hitting a man in the vehicle.

Lifesaving measures were taken and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

DOJ said no one else was hurt during the incident.

The involved officer from the Watertown Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

No other details were given about the incident.