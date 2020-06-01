The Grand Theater announces 2020-21 season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Grand Theater announced its 2020-21 season on Monday night.

The season is filled with 23 shows ranging from a performance of Swan Lake to the performance of Waitress in January after a last minute postponement of the play in March.

As of now the season is set to start on October 2 with a performance by Three Dog Night but that could change.

"We're taking this time to continue to work with local health officials as well as industry leaders to make sure that the safety and and sanitation protocols are what they need to be for people to be able to safely gather again in The Grand as well as all the other great theaters around here," said executive director of the theater Sean Wright. He went on to say, "we will not open until the time is right."

If a show is postponed you can keep those tickets, exchange them or get a refund.

All of the shows for the upcoming season are available for a season subscription starting June 2 at 9 a.m. You can order them online or by calling the ticket office at 715-842-0988.