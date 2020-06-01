The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the dairy industry, but farmers are optimistic.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic is leaving dairy farmers to question the future of the industry, and whether or not to stay in the business.

Heather Schessler, Dairy Agent for UW Extension-Marathon County and Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes say since the pandemic hit, 'its been a roller coaster ride'.

Schessler said, "you know it's estimated that about half the dairy is for out of home sales, so your restaurants, your sporting events, your schools; and so with that shutting down that cut the demand on dairy products by 50 percent."

But it's not just milk prices that are dropping, she says, cow number are starting to decrease along with milk production.

"We're only up 1 percent, compared to 2 1/2 percent last month," said Schessler.

So what does this mean for the industry as a whole, as so much is still unknown?

Juedes says, "it's a learning curve for us as well because the status quo isn't the status quo anymore it is a complete reversal of things and how they used to be."

Typically the month of June is a time to celebrate local dairy farmers here in the dairy state and despite the pandemic, some farmers are finding a way to stay optimistic.