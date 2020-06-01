Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms. Breezy, warmer and more humid.

High: 73 Wind: South 10-20

Monday night: A few showers and storms possible during the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and humid with patchy fog.

Low: 63

Tuesday: Variable clouds, very warm and humid.

High: 87

Tuesday night: Chance for some strong thunderstorms to produce hail and damaging winds.

Low: 62

More summer-like weather returns for the first week of June.

Periods of light rain showers will start this morning with better chances for a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. There is a potential for a few strong storms to form this afternoon, possibly producing some hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the 70s and humidity will increase by the later half of the day. Rain chances will go down in the evening and areas of patchy fog will develop.

A better chance for severe weather will exist for Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5) for the News 9 area. At this time the biggest threats for severe weather will be hail, damaging winds, and the possibility for a brief tornado. Temps will climb into the upper 80s and it will be uncomfortably humid.

Humid conditions will hold on for a few days with highs for the rest of the week in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Happy first day of June! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 1, 2020 at 3 AM

On this day in weather history: 1987 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Lower Ohio Valley produced wind gusts to 81 mph at Albert Lea Airport in southern Minnesota, and baseball size hail around Otterbein IN, Sarona WI, and Danville IL. Two inches of hail totally destroyed 5000 acres of corn and soybean north of Danville. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)