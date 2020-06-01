Stevens Point Curling Club breaks ground for a new facility

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday afternoon the Stevens Point Curling Club broke ground for their new facility located in Plover.

The groundbreaking is great news for curlers as the new center will double the number of people who can curl at any given time.

Members have been working for years to build a larger center. Now they can, thanks to a $1.5 million donation from Sentry Insurance Foundation.

"We were a little delayed in the ground breaking actually some of the girders for the building are up but because of life being what it is and with the virus going around we delayed it," said Doug Anderson, the president of the Stevens Point Curling Club. "We've been kind of bursting at the seems the last few years with memberships so we had no choice but to take advantage of this opportunity."

Construction continues for Keller, Inc. as they build the new state-of-art curling center for the Stevens Point Curling... Posted by Portage County Business Council, Inc. on Monday, June 1, 2020

Those involved with the project expect the facility to be complete by fall 2020. That should be just in time for the next curling season.